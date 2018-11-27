Mel B says that Geri Horner is older than she claims.

The 43-year-old singer - who is currently preparing for a highly anticipated Spice Girls reunion tour with Ginger Spice - thinks her bandmate is lying about her documented age of 46, insisting ''she's faked it in the past'' and doesn't think ''anybody really knows how old she is''.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', she said: ''The thing is Geri has hidden her age for the most part of being a Spice Girl, and when I think about it I still don't know how old Geri is. That would be the running joke, and I'm sure maybe she's faked it in the past, I'm not sure, but I don't think anybody really knows how old she is.

''You can Google it but I think she's probably given people the wrong age.''

Mel B is currently promoting her new autobiography 'Brutally Honest', a tell-all insight into her career and relationships and the book details her toxic ten-year marriage to producer Stephen Belafonte, whom she is now divorced from.

The memoir documents how Mel tried to cope as she lived with the allegedly physically and emotionally abusive former spouse and although she is not ''actively looking'' for love following the break-up, the singer has admitted that she's open to a new relationship.

The 'Stop' hitmaker - who has daughter Phoenix, 19, with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar, Angel, 11, with Eddie Murphy, and seven-year-old Madison with Stephen - said: ''I'm not actively looking, but I won't say that I'm not looking for a relationship, I do like being by myself. My kids are everything. People are telling me to go on dating sites, but I feel it's too forced. My ex wasn't nice, so I need to rejig my brain to find out what normal is. I'm used to verbal abuse and being put down.''