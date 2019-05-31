Mel B celebrated her 44th birthday on stage with the Spice Girls in Manchester on Wednesday night (29.05.19).

The four band members - Mel, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C - brought their 'Spice World Tour' to Manchester City's Etihad Stadium and they didn't let the rain dampen their performance or their birthday celebrations for Scary Spice.

Cheeky Mel - full name Melanie Brown - joked with the crowd that she has never entirely forgiven bandmate Geri for quitting the Spice Girls in 1998 on the same day as her birthday.

She hilariously told their fans: ''She left on my birthday and it's my birthday today. You better not leave tonight you f***ing b***h!''

The comment prompted Geri, 46, to wipe away an imaginary tear.

On stage, Mel B was presented with a leopard print birthday cake and she and Geri playfully slap cake one another before the foursome sing 'Goodbye'.

Following complaints about sound problems at earlier shows on the tour, Mel C, 45, asks the crowd if they can hear the girls and her question is answered with a resounding yes.

She then said: ''It's amazing to be back in 'Spice World'!''

In a previous appearance on UK TV show 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories' and claimed Ginger Spice left the girl group on her birthday to really ''stick it'' to her.

She said: ''I was so sad and I was really, really, really angry because we started this together, us five, and it wasn't meant to happen if it's not us five. And she left in Oslo on my birthday, the day before my birthday, just to really stick it to me. What a b***h.''

During the candid interview, Mel B also spilled that she and Geri had a fling during the height of the group's success in the 90s.