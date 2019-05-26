Mel B thinks Victoria Beckham is a ''bit of a b***h''.

The 43-year-old singer made the confession about her former Spice Girls bandmate - who has declined the opportunity to reunite with the iconic group - but also admitted to loving the brunette beauty.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on his ITV show 'Life Stories', Mel explained: ''She's a bit of a b***h but I love her. I'm gutted she is not going to be there [for the reunion], but still holding a candle that she does.''

Mel also revealed she's never entirely forgiven fellow bandmate Geri Horner for quitting the Spice Girls in 1998.

Mel - who stars in the group alongside Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri - recalled: ''I was so sad and I was really, really, really angry because we started this together, us five, and it wasn't meant to happen if it's not us five.

''And she left in Oslo on my birthday, the day before my birthday, just to really stick it to me. What a b***h.''

During the candid interview, Mel opened up about her romantic fling with Geri in the 90s.

Piers asked: ''You were coming here to be brutally honest - did or didn't you sleep with Geri Halliwell? Did you sleep with her?''

In response, Mel said: ''Yeah. We all slept in a bed together, but not like that, all of us.''

However, Piers refused to move on from the issue.

He asked Mel: ''Did you sleep with Geri like that?''

Then, Mel nodded and smiled at the host.

Speaking about her bandmate - who is married to Formula One boss Christian Horner - she added: ''She's going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house with her husband ... She's not so posh anymore.''