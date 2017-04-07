Mel B has stopped Stephen Belafonte from distributing their sex tapes.

The Spice Girls singer claims her estranged husband has repeatedly threatened to release intimate videos of her and her lawyers have now secured a court order preventing him from making them public, TMZ reports.

Mel, 41, filed for divorce from Stephen, also 41, last month and claimed in court documents that he beat her, got their nanny pregnant and forced her to have threesomes during their marriage.

She alleged the abuse started within the first year of their marriage in 2007 and became a ''pattern'' for the then-couple with Stephen allegedly choosing to ''beat her down to let her know he was in charge'' whenever she saw a spike in her career.

Lawyers for the star have also been claimed that after she filed for divorce, Stephen took a number of boxes containing Spice Girls memorabilia and pictures of Mel's late father from their Los Angeles home, and placed them in a storage locker in the city.

He allegedly refused to return the goods or tell Mel the location of the storage facility and she has asked a judge to order her ex to return her belongings.

Meanwhile, Mel's sister Danielle Brown - who, along with her mother Andrea, was estranged from the former Spice Girls singer for several years because of their contentious relationship with the producer - branded Stephen a ''psychopath'' in a social media rant.

The actress - whose beloved father Martin passed away last month - wrote on Instagram: ''Dear all media I won't be selling a story on my sister never have and never will!! Here is my comment below so you can now leave me and my mum alone and let us be united and grieve the loss of my dad.

''@stephenthinks11 8 years of abusive calls me and my mum have had stating we would never see Melanie again.I am laughing and celebrating as you were wrong.you are a sorry excuse of a man !! To the left to the left everything you own in the box to the left I hope you... go to jail and rot in hell !! #wifebeater #physcopath #animalkiller #abuser #eventslocker #moneylaundering #fraud #criminal #adultery #kidnap #attemptedmuder #firearm #controling #violent #evil #devilman #gotmysistersback #united #mydadisdancinginhisgrave #dontmesswiththebrowns (sic)''