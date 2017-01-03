Mel B is back in touch with her estranged mother.

The Spice Girls star - who has five-year-old daughter Madison with her husband Stephen Belafonte, and 17-year-old Phoenix and nine-year-old Angel from past relationships - fell out with Andrea Brown several years ago, supposedly over her family's unhappiness at her relationship with the producer, but it seems they have finally managed to put their differences aside and spent some quality time together in London while Mel filmed the new series of 'Lip Sync Battle UK'.

Asked how she got on meeting her again, Mel told the latest issue of new! magazine: ''Yes, she came down yesterday, saw the kids and watched the show.

''Then we hung out and went for dinner with the kids.''

And while she didn't want to talk further about her family, Mel - who resides in Los Angeles - also confirmed she is back in contact with her sister Danielle too.

Asked if they have reconnected, she said: ''Yes. Family is family. There's no point talking about that.''

Andrea previously made a number of attempts to get back in touch with Mel, but they seemed to fall on deaf ears until now.

When the 'Mama' singer turned 40 in 2015, Andrea shared a number of old photos on Twitter as she tried to reach out to her famous daughter.

Alongside a photograph of a teenage Mel doing the splits in a pair of tiny denim hotpants, Andrea wrote: ''@officialmelB 40 today hope ur birthday is as special as u r 2 me luv and miss u FOREVER X. (sic)''

And she also posted a picture of herself applying makeup on a young Mel alongside the caption: ''Today I have a 40 old child loved and missed so badly!! Official 1st makeup artist ME!! (sic)''

Mel's younger sister Danielle joined her mother in attempting to put their differences aside.

After retweeting Andrea's message, she wrote: ''Happy 40th Birthday to my one and only big sis @OfficialMelB (sic)''

Andrea and Danielle were said to have fallen out with Mel when she tied the knot with Stephen, who was previously found guilty of assaulting his ex-wife, in 2007.

Speaking following the birth of Madison in 2011, Andrea claimed she only knew her daughter had been pregnant because she read about it on the Internet.

She said at the time: ''I only found out she was pregnant because of Twitter and I found out on Twitter that she'd had the baby too.''

Andrea's also made an attempt to reach out to her daughter in late 2014 when Mel was hospitalised during the final of 'The X Factor UK' and later appeared on the show with bruises.