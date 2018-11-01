Mel B appeared to make a dig at Victoria Beckham as she dressed up as her Spice Girls bandmate for Halloween.

The 43-year-old singer - who was known as Scary Spice in the girl group - donned a mask of the 44-year-old fashion designer's face and held a cardboard sign expressing Posh Spice's feelings about the 'Viva Forever' hitmakers' planned reunion shows at pal Heidi Klum's party in New York.

The placard read: ''NO I AM NOT GOING ON TOUR.''

Mel was joined at the bash by her friend Gary Madatyan, who dressed up as Victoria's husband David Beckham.

He too carried a sign, which begged: ''Please, please, please do it for the Spice fans.''

Alongside a picture of the pair posted on Instagram, Mel wrote: ''Yesssss @heidiklum yippppeee first year coming to her party wow wow wow what an amazing Halloween party right now,seriously it's on fire haha me and @gary_90210 never laughed soooo much #livingmybestlife #ny #bellylaughs @lavony was lit (sic)''

It was recently reported that the 90s stars signed a deal for a UK tour next year - without Victoria.

The 'Say You'll Be There' hitmakers are said to have agreed a contract that will see four of them land around £12 million each for 13 British shows, including three nights at London's iconic Wembley Stadium, but Posh Spice won't be joining them on stage.

A source said last month:''After much to'ing and fro'ing, a deal has been signed, and an official announcement will be made soon.

''The girls can't wait to go back on tour, perform to the fans and sing some of their greatest hits.''

It was claimed in June that a deal for a tour had collapsed after Victoria pulled out.

A source said at the time: ''The Spice Girls are in disarray. While Victoria has always insisted she'd never tour, the others believed manager Simon Fuller would get her on board.

''They had a £150million proposal in the offing - with a headline performance at Wembley - and even Mel C, who had previously been reluctant, was signed up.

''With things still up in the air, there were a few heated debates between the girls and Victoria.

''Simon [Fuller, former manager] was brought in to convince her to take the offer but now he's failed they feel he's used them to put his name back on the map.''

But just a month before, Mel B had revealed the group had signed a comeback contract.

She said: ''We are in the process of figuring stuff out, all five of us have signed with Simon Fuller. I don't know what is going to happen or when but it is all very exciting. There's going to be a bit of everything.

''If it was up to me we would go on tour immediately. Maybe we will, soon ... I've always said we're definitely touring, I think I've just been nagging them too much and once I stopped nagging them they all said yes, I just need to shut my mouth.