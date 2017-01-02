Mel B and Professor Green are planning on releasing music together.

The 41-year-old Spice Girls singer is gearing up to reunite with her former bandmates Geri Horner and Emma Bunton - after Mel C and Victoria Beckham refused to rejoin the group in time for their anniversary reunion - but the star already planning her next venture with rap artist Professor Green.

The pair worked together on the set of UK television show 'Lip Sync Battle UK', and now have plans to start making music together.

Mel told The Sun newspaper: ''We have spoken about working on some music together and it's something we are going to work out.

''It would be pretty cool. I nag him all the time, I'm like, 'Let's do a song together'. And he's like, 'All right'. I keep on getting at him.''

Whilst Green, 33, added: ''I'm gonna go and write something for us. We're gonna find a day where we're not doing 'Lip Sync'.''

For Mel, the track would mark her first new release since 2013's 'For Once In My Life', and she is even planning on flying the rapper out to meet her in LA for the special recording session.

She told the publication: ''I have a studio in my house in LA so he's going to come over there. We'll write it together.''

Meanwhile Mel previously claimed the addition of Mel C and Victoria to the reunion line up - which sees them perform a proposed concert and potentially release new music to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of their debut single 'Wannabe' and first album 'Spice' - was still ''up in the air'', and hoped they would eventually be on board.

She said: ''Who said they're not going to possibly be involved? Until it actually gets going, everything's a bit up in the air.

''Until we've got something to announce, it's the same old, same old. We are looking to do something, it's just a case of when.''