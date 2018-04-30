Mel B and Duncan James will host the British LGBT Awards.

The Spice Girls star has teamed up with the former Blue singer to host the event again, which will take place on Friday May 11 at the Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square in London.

Mel shared: ''I said a massive 'Yes!' as soon as I was asked to host the British LGBT Awards again. It is such a brilliant event so I am thrilled to be back. I'm looking forward to helping recognise the LGBT people doing wonderful things for the community, as well as the allies who lend such vital support. I am really proud to be part of it because there is still so much to do in the fight for full equality for LGBT people. It's going to be a night filled with heartwarming and heartbreaking moments, unbelievable surprises and an enviable, fabulous guest list. Over the years the LGBT community has always supported me and I'm trill thankful for that - you could say that I'm doing this for them.''

Whilst Duncan added: ''I had a blast when I hosted the British LGBT Awards with Mel last time so I'm looking forward to doing it again. It is such an important event and I can't wait to celebrate with all of the nominees.''

The British LGBT Awards honour those who have shown commitment to the LGBT community and 2018's ceremony will be specifically focused on LGBT+ youth.

Nominees this year include Harry Styles, Laverne Cox and Cara Delevingne.