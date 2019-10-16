Meghan Trainor is looking to buy a house in London.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker - who was born in Nantucket, Massachusetts - is keen to invest in a property in the English capital as she's planning to spend more time here now that she's one of the coaches on 'The Voice UK'.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV column: ''After finding out she's going to be spending a large chunk of her time in the UK, Meghan's decided to buy a place in London to use as a base.

''With house prices dropping because of Brexit, she has decided now is the right time to invest. Meghan isn't just a pretty face, she's completely clued up.''

However, until she manages to find the perfect abode, the 25-year-old singer will continue to live out of the luxury five-star Mandarin Oriental hotel in London.

It's not yet known whether Meghan's husband Daryl Sabara, who she married in December 2018, is planning to move to England on a more permanent basis too.

But the blonde beauty did recently say that she's obsessed with her spouse so it's highly unlikely that they will be spending any lengthy amount of time apart.

She said: ''We've always been so locked in and so obsessed with each other, from the beginning. Like, we're gross. Day six, we were like, 'I love you, forever. This is it.' And a month went and we're like, 'We're getting married, having two kids.' We already locked it down, we're obsessive like that.''

And, although she's busy with work right now, Meghan would love to start trying for a baby soon as she's desperate to have her own little family with Daryl, 27.

She explained: ''I'm aggressive. I'm very, like, 'I want it and I want it now.' When I went on my honeymoon, I was so inspired. Like, 'We should just do it, now!' And I was like, 'Wait a second! I gotta go back and work a lot.' So we didn't do it, I'm not preggos. I just can't wait though. I've wanted babies forever and my mom has us when she was 23, and I'm 25, and so I'm like, 'I need them now!' I cry when I walk by diapers. It's a whole thing. My therapist is like, 'Just wait.'''