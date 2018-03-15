Meghan Trainor wants Bruno Mars to perform at her wedding.

The 'Dear Future Husband' hitmaker would love to see the 'That's What I Like' singer perform on her big day when she ties the knot with Daryl Sabara.

She said: ''Oh lord, can they be dead or alive? I would die to have Frank Sinatra, even though can't do that one. Who should sing at our wedding, that won't?''

Daryl added: ''Bruno Mars.''

With Meghan telling Buzzfeed: ''Oh, Bruno! Bruno, come sing for me! Sing at my wedding! I went to your concert, ya know, it's like the same.''

Meghan had previously admitted she ''screamed'' when Daryl proposed to her.

She quipped: ''It was so cute ... I'm so happy! I was trying to Snapchat and he told me, 'Can you put that away for a second.' I lost my voice. I was screaming, 'It's happening, yes, it's happening!' I blacked out.''

And Meghan wanted all her family to be around when he proposed.

She added: ''We picked out the ring months before, I was just waiting for him to propose. I told him if you're going to propose, to have my family there.''

The blonde star ahd previously confessed her and her fiancé had talked about getting married just one month after meeting.

She said: ''We talked about getting married by month one. I was aggressive. I wrote a song called, 'Marry Me.'''

Meghan and Daryl were set up by her friend Chloe Grace Moretz.

She added: ''I said, 'I need you to find me a nice guy,' and she said, 'I know the nicest guy in the world. His name is Daryl. Let's go on a double date.' ''And that night we count as our anniversary, because it was just ... [like a spark]. I think that's when I knew. He came up to me during bowling and said, 'I just want to know about you. Just tell me more about you. He's such a gentleman and every door, to this day, that I go through, he opens it.''