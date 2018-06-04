Meghan Trainor wants a ''backyard barbecue'' for her wedding.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker is still floating on cloud nine since her beau Daryl Sabara popped the question at the end of last year, but she has admitted their nuptials will be quite a low-key affair as she wants her manager to marry them and they'll all tuck into chargrilled meat and salad bowls after they've exchanged vows.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the 24-year-old singer said: ''I think I'm just gonna be casual. I think I'm just gonna do it in my backyard. I've got a great yard and my manager, like, legally can marry people. Yeah, I just might have my best friend do it and we might just chill and have like a barbecue. I don't know!''

The blonde beauty is more loved up than ever and credits her 25-year-old lover for encouraging her to stop boozing, lose 20 pounds and start eating healthier grub.

She explained: ''He really changed my life. He showed me how working out can be fun. I didn't believe it, but now it's true and it feels so good when you're sore -- I love that feeling now, I'm addicted to it.

''He cooks for me and taught me to cook. I never knew how to cook. He taught me, like, secrets how to make your food taste great but also be healthy for you.''

Meanwhile, Meghan recently said she wants to ''lock'' her fiance down quickly because she's never loved ''any other human'' as much as she loves Daryl.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''It's that cheesy line of 'You know when you know' and that's so real because I've never had anything like this with any other human, I've never not got sick of someone. I've been with him literally every day and I'm not sick of him, and I miss him when he's not in my visual sight, its gross.''