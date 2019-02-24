Meghan Trainor wants to set Chloe Grace Moretz up with Harry Styles.

The 25-year-old singer - who is married to actor Daryl Sabara - is close friends with 22-year-old Chloe, and has said she's keen to play matchmaker for the 'Greta' actress and set her up with One Direction star Harry Styles, because she thinks they'd be a ''perfect match''.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, the 'All About That Bass' singer said: ''I'd love to set-up Harry with Chloe. I think they'd make a great couple, so maybe if I can play Cupid for them ... they'd be a perfect match.''

If Meghan does set Chloe up with the 'Sign of the Times' hitmaker, she'll be repaying the favour, as it was Chloe who first introduced her to her husband Daryl in 2016.

A year after they got together, Daryl proposed to Meghan in Palm Springs, and Meghan recently admitted she has never loved ''any other human'' as much as she loves Daryl.

The 'Dear Future Husband' singer previously told BANG Showbiz: ''It's that cheesy line of 'You know when you know' and that's so real because I've never had anything like this with any other human - I've never not got sick of someone.

''I've been with him literally every day and I'm not sick of him, and I miss him when he's not in my visual sight, it's gross.''

Meanwhile, 'Kick-Ass' star Chloe formerly dated budding photographer Brooklyn Beckham - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - prior to their split last year, and later described their public displays of affection as an act of rebellion.

She said: ''The problem with me is that I'm fairly rebellious, in the sense that if people tell me not to do [something], I'll be like, I'm going to do it, and I'm going to jump in head first and do a flip. I was like, 'Why can't I kiss on the street and do all of the things that my friends are doing?' And you can - you can do whatever you want - but then I'd come home and be mad that there's a photo of me kissing on the street. And my brother would [say], 'Chloë, you can't be mad, because you did that! Yes, your friends are doing that, but you are not your friends.' I started to see [I was] only hurting myself.''