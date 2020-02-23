Meghan Trainor is by her dad's side as he recovers from a car accident.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker has thanked her fans for their support and sweet messages after her father Gary was hit by a car whilst crossing a street on foot in the San Fernando Valley in California.

Alongside a praying emoji and a pink love heart emoji, she wrote on Instagram: ''I'm with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages. It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know.''

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that the collision took place at 8.15 pm on Friday night (21.02.20), with the driver remaining at the scene following the accident. Gary - who has a close relationship with his 26-year-old daughter - was taken to a local hospital and has been able to communicate with police officers, with no crime being reported.

Meghan had previously admitted to being inspired by her dad, and said that he's been a driving force behind her success.

Speaking about her father in 2018, she shared: ''I look up to him all the time. Everything I do, I'm inspired by him.''

The singer - who released a new album, 'Treat Myself', at the end of last month - also shared the uplifting advice her dad often gives her during difficult times.

Meghan said: ''Anytime I complain about anything, he's like, 'Life will get better if you let it. Sometimes in life you can't control what happens - most of the time you can't control what happens, but you can control how you look at it and how you can stay positive about it or find the good in it.'''