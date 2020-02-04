Meghan Trainor had a ''panic attack live on TV'' in 2017.

The 26-year-old singer - who is married to Daryl Sabara - has previously opened up about her struggles with her mental health, but has now admitted she had a ''mental breakdown'' and suffered a full on panic attack whilst live on TV three years ago, when she was reading out the Grammy nominations with Gayle King.

Meghan's health battle came as she was ''working too hard'' and had suffered damage to her vocal cords, which she underwent two operations to fix.

She explained: ''After 'Thank You', which was my last album ... I met the love of my life. Everything was great. And I had vocal problems because I was working too much. [I] finally collapsed physically and emotionally.

''I had, like, a mental breakdown and I had panic attacks live on television with Gayle King. I was reading the nominees for the Grammys the year after I won and I was shaking and I was like, 'Please don't collapse on TV right now. We're live.' ''

Although the 'No' hitmaker made it through the broadcast, she ''started scream crying'' as soon as the show was over.

She added: ''[When they yelled 'Cut'] I fell and started scream crying and couldn't breathe. And later, they took me away. I was supposed to do more work and they were like, 'We're done. This is it.' ''

Meghan pushed herself past her limits because she was scared her career would be over if she cancelled concerts and appearances.

The 'Dear Future Husband' singer said: ''I had a lot of people tell me, like, 'If you cancel on this 30-minute set, we'll never play Meghan Trainor ever again.' So I had everything. I had my Grammy, I had what people dream of for years. I had everything I ever wanted, and they were threatening to take it away.

''So, my mind was like, 'No I'll keep going, I'll keep going.' And my body was like, 'Bye.' And my body had to tell me, instead of me being able to take a break. Like, the saddest thing is, like, your whole team is in the hospital with you like, 'Everything's gonna be OK.' And you ... cannot speak. So I was alone with my thoughts for way too long and I blew up. I freaked out.''

Meghan eventually went to visit a psychologist for her mental health struggles, who helped her balance the ''chemicals'' in her brain.

Speaking to Zane Lowe in an interview for Apple Music's Beats 1 Radio, she said: ''I met so many doctors and I would just cry to them, and be like, 'It's something right here. Can you just fix it for me? Help me out.' And finally I went to a psychologist and I said, 'My back is burning, like, as if someone's holding a torch to it. But I'm OK.' And he was like, 'OK, so what's happening is your chemicals are like this and we gotta get them back here.' ''