Meghan Trainor's mom has muted any negative comments made against her daughter on Twitter so the pop superstar doesn't see the mean messages.
The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker admits she doesn't really have a thick skin and her mother has protected her by muting all the mean comments from her mentions so she can't read them and just leaving the positive ones.
She said: ''I didn't even know my mum was doing it, but from the beginning of my career, she went on my Twitter and 'muted' the mean comments so I never could see them. You can't affect me 'cause my mum will get to you first!
''I think at the end of the day, no matter if you're a pop star or what your career is, or what age you're at, I think you'll be affected by it (mean comments on social media), even if you're like, 'I'm really strong and that doesn't bug me.' I think ... the human part of us, no matter how strong I can be as a person, I'm gonna get affected by it, and I always do, I always get affected by it.''
Meghan's mom has always been very protective of her and when she was younger, she didn't allow her to use Facebook for fear of her getting bullied.
She told The Today Show: ''I remember I always wanted to be on Facebook and my mum wouldn't let me ... so I would like, sneak on, but then the first time I ever got really bullied was because someone posted an ugly picture of me and wanted me to get hurt from it. I went to my parents, I was like, 'Hey, I messed up, I went on Facebook like you told me not to do, and now my heart's destroyed,' and they were like, 'Don't do anything, don't try to comment and be mean.' I just cried for a long time, and I'm still scarred from it.''
