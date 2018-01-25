Meghan Trainor ''screamed'' when Daryl Sabara proposed to her.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker couldn't believe it when the 'Spy Kids' actor got down on one knee - even though they had picked out a ring months before.

She quipped: ''It was so cute ... I'm so happy! I was trying to Snapchat and he told me, 'Can you put that away for a second.' I lost my voice. I was screaming, 'It's happening, yes, it's happening!' I blacked out.''

And Meghan wanted all her family to be around when he proposed.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she added: ''We picked out the ring months before, I was just waiting for him to propose. I told him if you're going to propose, to have my family there.''

Meanwhile, Meghan previously confessed her and her fiancé had talked about getting married just one month after meeting.

She said: ''We talked about getting married by month one. I was aggressive. I wrote a song called, 'Marry Me.'''

And Meghan knew 25-year-old Daryl was the one on their very first date in July 2016, organised by her actress friend Chloe Grace Moretz.

She added: ''I said, 'I need you to find me a nice guy,' and she said, 'I know the nicest guy in the world. His name is Daryl. Let's go on a double date.' ''And that night we count as our anniversary, because it was just ... [like a spark]. I think that's when I knew. He came up to me during bowling and said, 'I just want to know about you. Just tell me more about you. He's such a gentleman and every door, to this day, that I go through, he opens it.''