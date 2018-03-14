Meghan Trainor's wedding is ''in the schedule''.

The 'Lips Are Movin' hitmaker got engaged to 'Spy Kids' star Daryl Sabara in December and although they are looking to eventually tie the knot, they haven't got round to planning their nuptials but Meghan is loving being engaged ''so much''.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Meghan said: ''I'm enjoying being engaged so much.

''And my manager said, 'It's in the schedule!' So a wedding is in the schedule, I guess!''

Meghan - who has just released her new single 'No Excuses' - is planning to drop her third studio album and embark on a global tour and admitted her fiancé inspired her new music.

She said: ''He's singing on every song. He was with me every day in the studio, just loving on me and being so cute.

''I had to slow down on the love songs because it was just easy for me.

''I'm so in love my dad started yelling at me, like, 'There's too many love songs! The album's not about Daryl!'

''I was like, 'But I'm happy and in a really good place now'.''

Meghan recently insisted she won't be rushing down the aisle anytime soon.

She said in January: ''I'm engaged! This is my guy, he's right there! He's so cute and he made all my dreams come true.

''I felt like a true princess ... I'm so happy ... I'm like, were just going to enjoy this [the engagement] for a long time and work and just plan it out so it's perfect.''

It comes after Meghan confessed she told her fiancé which engagement ring to buy her - before he proposed.

She shared: ''That was the secret. But I just wanted to make it perfect, just in case, you know? It's like, 'Just so you know, this one is my favourite.' And he was like, 'But let me have my moment to surprise you.' And he took his time and had his moment ...

''He hadn't slept [for] a long time. It was my dream come true and more ... It was my birthday too, so I was like, 'This is just a birthday getaway.' And it was not. It was more.''