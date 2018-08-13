Meghan Trainor's management refused to put her new album out.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker recently announced that she had decided to delay her third studio LP 'Treat Myself', which was due to drop on August 31, because she was still penning tracks and she has admitted it was a collective decision between her and her team because they didn't want to stand in the way of her creative flare.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I just keep writing songs and my management and my label both agree we can't just stop here.

'''We can't just put out what we have, we have to let you keep writing.' [I'm] too creative right now. Can't stop. I'm just so inspired by other artists.''

The 24-year-old singer believes her creativity kicked in after she got engaged to her partner Daryl Sabara in December and was signed up to be a judge on 'The Four'.

Alongside a picture of herself in the studio, Meghan wrote on Instagram recently: ''This past year has been one of the most exciting of my entire life. I got engaged to the love of my life, Daryl! I got to hang out with Diddy, DJ Khaled and Fergie on 'The Four', and I released five new songs that I'm absolutely obsessed with.

''I'm in such an amazing place and I can't stop writing songs... I've decided to move my new album TREAT MYSELF until I get everything out of my head and recorded in the studio. I've never been more excited for all of you to hear my new music. Thank you for your continued love and support. (sic)''

The album is said to be a family affair with appearances from her loved ones including her fiancé, who ''sings on every song'' on the collection.

She said previously: ''I've been in the studio every day with my family. My entire family sings on every song and Daryl sings on every song, and my father plays the piano and organs on one song. It's really special. It's obviously me being in love and happy, and reminding myself to choose happiness and love myself.''