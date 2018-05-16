Meghan Trainor has set her sights on becoming a big Hollywood movie star.

The 24-year-old singer is hoping she can land a few cameo roles in big motion pictures to get some experience under her belt before eventually taking on parts as a leading lady.

She said: ''I just want to do some cameos first. That's how you start. You get a little second here and then a few seconds there and then you get to be the lead.''

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker's song 'Me Too' features in Amy Schumer's 'I Feel Pretty' film, and she is keen to ''do movies like'' the comedienne's new motion picture, which she wanted her song to feature in as soon as she heard the title.

She said: ''They emailed me and they said, 'We want to have your song in the film,' and I asked, 'What's it called?'

''They said, 'I Feel Pretty', and I was like, 'Let's go.' ''

Meghan admits it is a ''dream come true'' to have one of her tunes in one of Amy's movies after following the stand-up's career for years.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she added: ''I've been a huge fan of Amy Schumer since her early stand-up, and I always knew she was going to blow up but I just didn't know when.

''So, this is a dream come true to be here. This is a huge bucket list thing for me.''

Meghan could have plenty of time to crack Hollywood if one of her other wishes comes true - to live until she is 106.

She recently said: ''I just want to live forever, man. I wanna stay looking young forever. I stopped drinking, stopped doing anything bad to my face.

''I don't want to deal with acne anymore - I'm 24, I'm over it, and I just want to live 'til I'm 106.''