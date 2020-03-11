Meghan Trainor's dad is ''out of the hospital'' after he was hit by a car last month.

The 'All About That Bass' singer has shared an update on her father Gary's health, after he was struck by a car while crossing the road in the San Fernando Valley in California on February 21.

Meghan says that whilst her dad spent around two weeks in hospital, he is now ''finally'' back home, although he's still wearing a ''neck brace and back brace''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''He is great. He's finally out of the hospital and he's home and he has to wear his neck brace and back brace all the time except for when he's sitting and sleeping. He's pretty miserable in a 'I'm over this' kind of way.

''Today he was like, 'I feel like I got hit by a car,' and we're like, 'You did dad! You're going to need to finally stop moving and relax.' He's an older dad, but he's like, 'I'm gonna fix the house,' and we're like, 'What?' ''

The 'NO' singer previously took to social media to praise her dad at the time of the incident as the strongest man she knows.

Alongside a praying and a pink love heart emoji, she wrote: ''I'm with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages. It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know.''

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the collision took place at 8:15 pm on Friday February 21, with the driver remaining at the scene following the accident.

Gary - who has a close relationship with his 26-year-old daughter - was taken to a local hospital and has been able to communicate with police officers, with no crime being reported.