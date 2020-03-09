Meghan Trainor's father is ''so much better'' after being hit by a car.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker's dad Gary was hit by a car whilst crossing a street on foot in the San Fernando Valley in California and whilst she was ''really scared'' at first, she knows she is doing better and is trying to tell him to just rest.

She said: ''At first it was really, really scary. But he's so much better and ... the hardest thing for him is to stop moving. So we're like, 'Just rest,' and he's like, 'Hate it.'''

And the 26-year-old singer admits she found out the news online before she was told about her dad's condition.

She added to People magazine: ''None of us were here except my husband, and he saw the worst of it. We were just FaceTiming the whole time going home and not knowing - like, we heard our information from TMZ ... So weird, when you're in the 'famous' world, how that's where I'm getting my information from.''

Meghan previously took to social media to praise her dad as the strongest man she knows.

Alongside a praying and a pink love heart emoji, she wrote: ''I'm with my dad now. Thank you for all your sweet messages. It was all very scary but he is the strongest man I know.''

A representative for the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that the collision took place at 8.15 pm on Friday night (21.02.20), with the driver remaining at the scene following the accident. Gary - who has a close relationship with his 26-year-old daughter - was taken to a local hospital and has been able to communicate with police officers, with no crime being reported.