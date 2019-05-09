Meghan Trainor is ''obsessed'' with her husband.

The 25-year-old singer tied the knot with 'Spy Kids' star Daryl Sabara in December last year, and has now said the pair knew they wanted to get married within a month of being together, because they're both so ''obsessive'' and ''gross'' when it comes to their romance.

She said: ''We've always been so locked in and so obsessed with each other, from the beginning. Like, we're gross. Day six, we were like, 'I love you, forever. This is it.' And a month went and we're like, 'We're getting married, having two kids.' We already locked it down, we're obsessive like that.''

Now that they're husband and wife, the 'Dear Future Husband' hitmaker says married life doesn't ''feel different'', but says now other people understand how they feel about each other.

She added: ''I guess it doesn't feel different, except that everyone else on the outside now knows how we feel on the inside. That's how we say it, and it sounds a little bit weird and gross, but it's like, now you guys understand how obsessed we are with each other and it's official and it's gonna be difficult to breakup, you know?''

Meghan also says the couple are now thinking about starting a family together, and were even planning on trying for a baby on their honeymoon before the 'All About That Bass' singer realised she had too much work to do back home.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''I'm aggressive. I'm very, like, 'I want it and I want it now.' When I went on my honeymoon, I was so inspired. Like, 'We should just do it, now!' And I was like, 'Wait a second! I gotta go back and work a lot.' So we didn't do it, I'm not preggos. I just can't wait though.

''I've wanted babies forever and my mom has us when she was 23, and I'm 25, and so I'm like, 'I need them now!' I cry when I walk by diapers. It's a whole thing. My therapist is like, 'Just wait.'''