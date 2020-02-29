Meghan Trainor loves being able to connect with her fans on social media.

The 'All About that Bass' hitmaker admitted it feels ''powerful and important'' to have a direct means of speaking to people and hopes she can bring some positivity into their lives.

She said: ''Sometimes they're going through some real tough s**t.

''One girl was like, 'My aunt just died of cancer' and posted about it. It's a great way for me to go in and say, 'I'm here for you, I'm sorry this happened.'

''Other girl will say, 'Excuse my ugliness in this picture but I had to post.' And I'm like, 'Don't say you're ugly, you're beautiful.'

''When I grew up, there wasn't stuff like that. I couldn't talk to Christina Aguilera.

''It feels powerful, important and great to be able to connect to them, to give them some kind of hope. A like on their page gives them all the joy in the world.''

But the 26-year-old star doesn't feel any ''pressure'' to present a particular image on her own accounts.

She told heat magazine: ''I don't ever feel pressure, I've only been myself, so if this is what people are digging and it helps them feel better, that's great.''

And Meghan worries about the impact of social media on young people.

She said: ''I have a really bad problem with comparing myself to other people. I think it was because, in high school, Instagram blew up an ever since then... I can't imagine what kids are feeling like growing up now, being on Instagram so young.

''I was rattled and it's beyond, 'Who's prettier?', it's, 'Why don't I have all the things they have?' or 'Why isn't my career at their level?' ''