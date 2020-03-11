Meghan Trainor looks to the Kardashians for fashion inspiration.

The 26-year-old singer is known for her body positive lyrics, but after spending years of not knowing how to style her curves she has finally figured out what works for her, even though it's costing her a lot of money.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ''My style is comfortable, but I also love when outfits show off my curves. I want to look and feel hot. For a long time, I wore baggy clothes and leggings; I felt insecure and I didn't know how to dress my body.

''I'm still learning what looks awesome on me - it's a dangerous game of expensive clothes. I love the Kardashians and what they wear. I'm also really into Stella Mccartney - I went to her London store and it felt like the future.''

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker has ''learned a lot'' about fashion since her debut single in 2014 as she didn't yet know her style.

Speaking of filming the music video for the hit song, Meghan recalled: ''I said at the time that I mostly wear black, but they said, 'Cool, we're going to do pastels.' I had no management then, so I was like, 'OK, but it's just like a costume, right?' It wasn't super-clear, so that was a little frustrating. This look is an example of how I now have a say and know who I am.

''I was 19 when I signed a record deal and I had no idea how to dress myself. I was all Forever 21 - my audition look was a backwards hat and hoops, leopard-print leggings, a lot of black eyeliner and no makeup on my eyebrows. So I've learned a lot.''

Now, Meghan has a clear view of herself and how she wants to be perceived as magazines don't try to cover up her curves.

She explained: ''Nowadays, magazines won't airbrush me - they don't even hide when I'm wearing shapewear. I think my songs said something really loud about that.''