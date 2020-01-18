Meghan Trainor is working on herself ''all the time''.

The 'Dear Future Husband' hitmaker finds it frustrating that people think she's ''so powerful and confident'' as she battles with her self-confidence all the time.

She said: ''It's tough. Everyone's like, 'You're so powerful and believe in yourself and you're so confident.' I'm like, 'What? No, I'm not.' I'm working on it all the time.''

And the 26-year-old singer thinks there should be a ''summer party'' for female singers to discuss what they're going through and support one another.

She added: ''They'll say, 'I know how you feel.' You don't know how I feel because you're not a pop star. You're not doing the interviews I'm doing, not sitting in the chair. I want an idol like Kelly Clarkson to talk to me about it all, but ... well, she's busy, obviously ... My mom's been saying we need to do like a summer party for like female pop stars and get together and be like, 'Let's talk about how we had to figure out the budget for lighting, and how bizarre this s**t is and like, why are we paying for cubes for dancers to stand on at $9,000 apiece! But um, yeah. It's hard to be friends with them, you know?''

And Meghan admits she was devastated when there was such a backlash to her debut single 'All About That Bass' as people were ''picking apart everything''.

Speaking to The Independent, she shared: ''People were picking apart everything. It showed me that with any success you'll get picked out, you'll get ripped apart. When I wrote it, I didn't know I'd be the artist singing it, and I didn't know billions of people would hear it over and over again. It's so ridiculous to think that I'm coming out here being like, I hate skinny people - it's just, like, so absurd. I really was bummed about it.''