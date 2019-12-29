American star Meghan Trainor has admitted she feels ''super in love'' with her husband.
Meghan Trainor feels ''super in love'' with her husband.
The 26-year-old singer married Daryl Sabara in 2018 and she's admitted to being besotted with the actor, revealing that their relationship is still ''very romantic''.
Speaking about her marriage, Meghan told MailOnline: ''It's so good.
''It's very romantic right now, we're super in love.''
Meghan has recently spent a lot of time in the UK, where she's joined the judging panel of 'The Voice'.
And the chart-topping singer feels lucky to have the support of her husband and her family as she embarks on her new role.
She shared: ''My mom is here, my dad didn't make this short trip because it's too hard on his body but he's waiting for us back at home. They're everything, I can't do anything without then.
''My older brother is my videographer and my mom's my assistant, and my husband's my husband. They all take care of me and it's great.''
Meanwhile, Meghan previously described her husband as her ''little confidence booster''.
The singer said she loves having Daryl around because he's the ''best therapy'', as he always tells her she's ''beautiful'', and makes sure to lift her spirits when she's feeling her ''worst''.
Reflecting on their romance, Meghan gushed: ''I do have a little confidence booster every five seconds of 'God you're so beautiful babe.' Like what?! Thank you. Love that. Love him. Having him there is the best.
''When I feel my worst, he just knows exactly how to fix everything and if I'm watching TV and I start spacing out, he knows and he looks at me and asks, 'What are you thinking about?' It's the best therapy all day long.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...