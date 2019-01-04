Meghan Trainor wishes she was already pregnant.

The 25-year-old singer - who married actor Daryl Sabara in December - has revealed she cannot wait to become a mother and if she had the choice, she would already be preparing for the arrival of their first child.

Speaking to People, Meghan explained: ''If we could do it how we want to, we'd be, like, totally preggo right now!

''We're ready to rumble. I want some children! I want kids! We're both so excited for it.''

Meghan revealed she's already been researching about the challenges of motherhood.

But first, she's concentrating on touring with her upcoming album 'Treat Myself', which is due out later this month.

She said: ''We both constantly watch baby YouTube videos and lessons on YouTube, like 'How to take care of an infant.' We're just getting prepared every single day. But I'm gonna tour this album, then start thinking about doing it.''

Meghan and Daryl first met in 2014 but it wasn't until 2016 when they started dating, after being set up by actress Chloe Grace Moretz.

A year after they got together, Daryl proposed to Meghan in Palm Springs, and Meghan recently admitted she has never loved ''any other human'' as much as she loves Daryl.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker previously told BANG Showbiz: ''It's that cheesy line of 'You know when you know' and that's so real because I've never had anything like this with any other human - I've never not got sick of someone.

''I've been with him literally every day and I'm not sick of him, and I miss him when he's not in my visual sight, it's gross.''