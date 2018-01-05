Meghan Trainor told fiance Daryl Sabara which engagement ring to buy her - before he proposed.

The 'All About That Bass' singer got engaged to the 'Spy Kids' actor on her 24th birthday on December 22 - but had picked out her dream ring months before.

Meghan told Entertainment Tonight: ''That was the secret. But I just wanted to make it perfect, just in case, you know?

''It's like, 'Just so you know, this one is my favourite.' And he was like, 'But let me have my moment to surprise you.' And he took his time and had his moment.''

Daryl, 25, then had to devise a way of surprising Meghan with a proposal, even though she already knew about the ring.

The 'I'm A Lady' singer said: ''He hadn't slept [for] a long time. It was my dream come true and more....

''It was my birthday too, so I was like, 'This is just a birthday getaway.' And it was not. It was more.''

Daryl added: ''It was worth it... I was surprised that she was surprised. It's so hard to surprise her.''

Now the couple are busy working on making sure their wedding will be just as perfect.

Meghan revealed: ''We've got a lot of friends and family and we're trying to think how we can fit them all in one place and it's going to take some planning.''

The 'Lips Are Movin' singer the former 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor with helping her change her life for the better.

Meghan gushed: ''He saved my life in every single way and he taught me how to eat healthy and we work out together.''

But she insisted they aren't planning to start a family just yet.

Meghan said: ''Not soon, not right now. That's why I'm working on my body. I want to be as healthy as I possibly can be for one day when we want to be kids.''

The 'Like I'm Gonna Lose You' singer previously shared a video of Daryl's proposal on Instagram, writing: ''I SAID YESSSS!!!! For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true. He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends.''

The pair began dating in July 2016 after their celebrity pal Chloe Grace Moretz set them up.