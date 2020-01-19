Meghan Trainor has ''crushed'' her anxiety.

The 'Dear Future Husband' hitmaker feels like she is ''finally'' in a place where she will never experience those negative feelings again.

She said: ''I tackled it. I crushed it. I'm finally in a place where I don't think that will ever happen again. I know that if I'm overtired, that can be a trigger but I can tell my brain it's OK instead of being like, should I go to the emergency room? I got there with help and it's the best feeling because in the middle of it you feel that this will never end and I will die like this. I'm so glad I found the light at the end of the tunnel. I didn't want to be on medication for the rest of my life, but I needed to fix this. And [the doctor] gave me the lightest dose of something that works perfectly and I still take every night. It's barely any milligrams but for some reason my body is like, 'We're good now.' It saved my life. I saw my doctor and I said, 'Dude, you changed my life forever. You brought happiness back and I can do my job again.' He honestly saved my life.''

The 26-year-old star opened up about social media, admitting there are ''really dark things'' online.

Speaking about social media, she added to The Sun on Sunday's Fabulous magazine: ''There's really dark things on Twitter. It's changed. It's a toxic place. I'm such a noob, I didn't know you could post rated-R [X-rated] stuff. Someone tagged me on a post and it was just horrible. It was a girl with pink hair sitting on the toilet doing ... something and the post was like, 'Meghan Trainor what are you doing?' It's not me! I just thought, 'Oh my god I gotta get out of this world. I need to leave this planet!' I didn't know they could take it to that level!