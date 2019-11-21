Meghan Trainor has had all her wisdom teeth removed.

The 25-year-old singer has posted a range of hilarious videos on her Instagram account documenting her gnashers being taken out.

She wrote on the social media site: ''I was initially going to just take one wisdom tooth out. The dentist said they all had to go. Wasn't emotionally or mentally prepared but sure got some great content ... the second vid is me talking to my amazing manager @tommymbruce who literally has my whole heart haha thank u to the amazing dentist and my family for taking such good care of me.''

Meghan initially went into the dentist to have one tooth removed but ended up having all four taken out.

She first featured a photo of her being carried out of the dentist by her husband Daryl Sabara - who she wed last year - and a friend, as well as a video which showed her to be very drowsy with cotton in her mouth, followed by footage from the car ride home, in which the star tries to sing along to her song 'Working On It'.

During the first video, Meghan asked: ''Is this for Tommy? I love you so much. I, like, can't cry, because it hurts, but I love you so much.''

She later posted a video on her TikTok account dancing to 'Purple Hat' by Sofi Tukker but admitted to her fans that she she didn't have any memory of creating it.

Meghan told her Instagram followers: ''Guys, I don't remember filming that TikTok at all. But I'm obsessed with that song, and Sofi Tukker did a duet and I'm freaking out! I love you, I love 'Purple Hat'!''

Meanwhile, the 'All About That Bass' hitmaker has revealed her much-delayed new album 'Treat Myself' will be released early next year.

Meghan was forced to push back her third studio album - the follow-up to 2016's 'Thank You' - which was originally set to be released on August 31, 2018, because she was still penning tracks and she revealed at the time that it was a collective decision between her and her team, because they didn't want to stand in the way of her creative flare.

Meghan finally confirmed ''for realz this time (sic)'' that the record will be out on January 31, 2020, during her appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' on Wednesday (06.11.19).