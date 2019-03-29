Meghan Trainor ''forgot'' her ring as she walked her first red carpet since getting married.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker stepped out without her sparkler from Daryl Sabara at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards but she insisted it didn't mean their relationship was on the rocks.

She said: ''Now that I'm a wife - I'm sorry, bae - it's my first red carpet I forgot my ring. So nothing's wrong. Nobody panic at home - everything's great. I just simply forgot!''

And the 25-year-old singer has not only got a new husband but a new backing singer aswell as Daryl likes to work with Meghan in the studio.

She added: ''He sings backup on every single song I write now. He's in the tracks, the background tracks, and he actually writes songs with me now too. He's learning. He's like, 'This is my dream,' because he loves music. So, this is a dream come true.''

The 'NO' hitmaker insists she's not pregnant at the moment but she ''totally would'' have a kid at the drop of a hat if she could.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I'm not pregnant! We're in Spanx, but we're not pregnant! Oh my god, if I could be pregnant right now, I totally would. And if I could pop out two kids right now, I totally would, but I gotta like, tour one more time, and I'm exhausted ... I'm like, 'Tour, kid, plus this?' Like, I just won't have time. When I got married, I was like, 'Let's do it!' Like, I got inspired, and I had to reel it in. I had to be like, 'Listen,' so we got a dog. We got another dog!'''