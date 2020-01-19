Meghan Trainor feels ''physically ill'' when she's not around her husband.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker loves being around 'Spy Kids' star Daryl Sabara - who she wed in December 2018 - and admits her day ''sucks'' when he's not there.

She said: ''We're so lame. Even if he has to go and take a shower, I'll be like, 'I miss you!' I feel physically ill when he leaves the room. The day just sucks when he's not there and when we finally get together at the end of the day we're like, 'That was so extra difficult. I just miss you so much!' He's the only human being that I could be trapped in a room with, with nothing but white walls and still have the best time.''

And the 26-year-old singer has confessed that her ovaries are ''screaming'' to start a family soon and she wants five children in total.

Speaking about having kids, she added: ''My ovaries are crying all the time. They're screaming! I cannot wait because all five of them are going to be the best children. Oh, yeah, I want a farm. I want all the kids in the world, especially with him. They're gonna be the cutest. I mean, everyone saw how cute he was as a kid. Adorable.''

Meghan is grateful to have Daryl encouraging her all the time.

She shared to The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Fabulous magazine: ''Yeah, 'I'm working on it' is a really cool way of explaining it. Daryl's really good at being, 'OK, compliment yourself right now!' because I'm the biggest hypocrite. I'll say that we have to be kinder to ourselves and realise how beautiful we are, but then I'll go back into my old ways and Daryl will snap me out of it. Even when I'm scrubby and laying in bed he'll look at me and be like, 'God, you're beautiful.'''