Meghan Trainor ''fangirled'' over her fiancé when they first met.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker grew up watching her future husband Daryl Sabara in 'Spy Kids' and admitted that she had a ''whole fangirl moment'' when they first met each other at a songwriting party.

Asked if she ever watched Daryl in the show, she told Buzzfeed: ''Of course I did! The first time I ever met him was at a party two years before our first date, a songwriting party I was at. And I went right up to him, and I've never done that to like a celebrity before, and was like, 'Excuse me, are you Spy Kid?' And he was like, 'Yeah!'

''And I would yell - check this out guys - 'Spy Kids!' And he would yell, 'Meghan!' And I was like, he remembered my name! So I had my whole fangirl moment. And sometimes I told him when we were dating, in the early days, that sometimes when he laughed I would see Juni, little young Juni Cortez and I had to get over that. And now I see a man, a very handsome man, that I love very much!''

And Meghan knew Daryl was the one on their very first date in July 2016.

She confessed: ''I said, 'I need you to find me a nice guy,' and she said, 'I know the nicest guy in the world. His name is Daryl. Let's go on a double date.'

''And that night we count as our anniversary, because it was just ... [like a spark]. I think that's when I knew. He came up to me during bowling and said, 'I just want to know about you. Just tell me more about you. He's such a gentleman and every door, to this day, that I go through, he opens it.''