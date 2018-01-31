Meghan Trainor fell for her fiancé two years before he asked her on a date.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker got engaged to 'Wizards of Waverly Place' star Daryl Sabara in December after 18 months of dating.

Meghan, 24, was just starting her pop career when she first met Daryl, 25, and was already impressed by him because he starred in one of her favourite film franchises 'Spy Kids'.

But it wasn't until two years later that they went on their first official date when mutual friend Chloe Grace Moretz set them up on a blind date.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Meghan recalled: ''I met him once before, like, two years before we went on a date. No one knows this! I went up to him at a party and was like, 'Are you from 'Spy Kids'?' And he was like, 'Yeah!' He was really nice about it and I've never, like, fan-girled over celebrities, but to him I was like, 'I love you, man! You're so good!' And then, two years later... we're in love. It was a songwriter night and I wasn't 'Meghan Trainor, pop star'. I was a songwriter hustling and he crashed our party with his friends and I immediately recognised him. I was like, 'I'm gonna go up to him'. Then the whole night I was under the influence and was, like, screaming across the hall, 'Spy Kids!' And he remembered my name, and was like, 'Meghan...! I remember calling my whole family and was like, 'Dude, I met 'Spy Kids' last night'. And they freaked out!''

Meghan now wants her man to introduce her to other cast members from 'Spy Kids' and is now pushing Daryl to arrange a double date for them and his co-star and screen ''sister'' Alexa Vega and her husband Carlos Pena Jr.

She said: ''I've been talking about her with him for years now and I'm like, 'When am I going to meet your sister?', because practically that's, like, his only sister he's ever had.''

Meghan previously confessed her and her fiancé had talked about getting married just one month after meeting.

She said: ''We talked about getting married by month one. I was aggressive. I wrote a song called, 'Marry Me.'''

And Meghan knew Daryl was the one on their very first date in July 2016, organised by Chloe.

She said: ''I said, 'I need you to find me a nice guy,' and she said, 'I know the nicest guy in the world. His name is Daryl. Let's go on a double date.' ''And that night we count as our anniversary, because it was just ... [like a spark]. I think that's when I knew. He came up to me during bowling and said, 'I just want to know about you. Just tell me more about you. He's such a gentleman and every door, to this day, that I go through, he opens it.''