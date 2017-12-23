Jason Kennedy's wife has defended him after his 'E! News' co-host Catt Sadler quit the network over a ''massive disparity in pay''.

While Catt, 43, has made it clear she does not blame Jason for the huge difference in their salaries, she quit her role at E! after discovering that Jason, 36, was making almost twice as much money as her.

However, Jason's wife Lauren Scruggs Kennedy, 29, has taken to Instagram to insist that Jason deserved his higher salary.

She wrote: ''I have always said that there are negatives and positives to social media, and these last 48 hours have proven that to be true. I believe in female empowerment and gender equality, but it's heartbreaking that a network is being deemed sexist when that is simply not true. At one time my husband had a female co-anchor on E! News who made 3 times his salary. Women are paid accordingly on this network, and the difference in his salary versus hers did not affect Jason. He knows there are always more components to consider when determining one's salary.

''In a New York Times article, an E! spokeswoman confirmed quote ''Ms. Sadler's and Mr. Kennedy's roles were not comparable.'' Since Jason was named the permanent anchor of E! News over two years ago, he has had various co-hosts that rotate throughout the week. A permanent co-host has never been named since the last one left 6 months ago.

''As you know, there are two sides to every story. I am posting this to tell the other side, which everyone deserves to know before jumping to conclusions about a place he has called home for the last twelve years. If he ever heard that gender inequality was occurring at his workplace, he would take action. Instead, it's the contrary, and the numerous phone calls we have had these past two days from both current and former female employees at E! only support what he has seen in his time there. These women have assured us that they never felt gender inequality was at play at any time.

''Jason is the most tender-hearted & respectful person and it's so sad to see him unfairly publicly shamed. His name has been dragged through the mud regarding nothing he did, except be a great friend & colleague. It absolutely breaks my heart to watch, & it is devastating & frustrating to see how this all played out. I will always stand on truth, & I cannot stand by and be silent when the foundation of a story that affects my family is not based on that. I am so proud of & inspired by my husband for constantly being prayerful, surrounding himself w/ wisdom, & being the definition of a class act even in unfortunate circumstances. Love u, Jase, I am honored to be by your side (sic).''

Lauren also replied to a comment on the article, explaining that she decided to speak out because Jason is unable to legally discuss the controversy.

She wrote: ''[Catt] absolutely deserves that, and that is all in the hands of her agent when negotiating! ahh thank you, it's an honor standing up for him when he is unable to speak legally! xo (sic).''

Jason later took to Instagram to write: ''I love you @laurenscruggs thank you for what you just posted.''