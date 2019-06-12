Meghan Trainor has been left ''so devastated'' by the death of one of her biggest fans.

The 'Good Mornin'' singer paid a touching tribute to a woman named Jalisa, who she hailed as ''one of her best friends'' as she thanked her for following her around the world and pledged to ''never forget'' her devoted supporter.

She shared an Instagram collage of several photos of herself and Jalisa over the years and wrote: ''I am so devastated by the news of my sweet Jalisa's passing. Since the very beginning of my career I always had a beautiful familiar face at every single show, all over the world, supporting me and making me smile.

''Jalisa was always more than just a fan, she treated me like I was one of her best friends and I felt the same about her. She made friends everywhere she went and brought people together from all over the world to a community that they call Whalebox (because growing up I had a whale mail box haha).

''I will never forget Jalisa and she will forever be a member of the Megatron family. My deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. I love you forever and always, Jalisa. I'll keep you in my heart and bring you to every performance with me forever.''

While it is unclear how Jalisa died, the 25-year-old singer ended her touching tribute by urging her fans to look out for one another and shared a hotline number for people who are struggling.

She concluded: ''We are stronger together. We need to support and look out for each other. Please know that whatever you're feeling, you are not alone and there are people that can help 1-800-273-8255''