Meghan Trainor collaborated with her family and fiancé on her new album.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker enlisted the help of her relatives and her future husband Daryl Sabara to create some of the tracks on her upcoming LP.

She said: ''I've been in the studio every day with my family. My entire family sings on every song and Daryl sings on every song, and my father plays the piano and organs on one song ... It [the new album] is really special. It's obviously me being in love and happy, and reminding myself to choose happiness and love myself.''

And the 24-year-old singer has been receiving music advice from Jennifer Lopez.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I was the 'Bass' girl for a long time and I would introduce myself as, 'Hi, I sing 'All About That Bass,' you don't know me, my name's Meghan Trainor,' so I didn't know a lot of people.

''But around album two, I got a lot of great advice. J.Lo was so nice to me and so sweet to me when I wrote with her. She told me to get a Pinterest and write down all of my visions, and I did that. I'm doing that now for album three. We're making a lot of pictures and putting them together, it's great!''

It comes after Meghan admitted she tries her best to ignore her critics as she fears it would ''get in her head''.

She said: ''I never read YouTube or Twitter comments. I do read Instagram comments though as they are nicer but I can't sit there and read all the nasty things as it would get to my head.''