Meghan Trainor has marked her one year anniversary with Daryl Sabara in a heart-warming Instagram post.

The 'Dear Future Husband' hitmaker took to the photo sharing app on Sunday (02.07.17) to share an adorable video of clips of the pair as she thanked her beau for making her ''feel beautiful and special every single day''.

Meghan posted the video - which was made by her brother Ryan and featured her track 'Hopeless Romantic' - with the caption: ''An entire year with the love of my life. I am truly the luckiest girl in the world. Thank you @darylsabara for loving me and making me feel beautiful and special every single day this year. Thank you for making me a better songwriter. I love you with all of my heart. and shout out to the dopest brother who made me ball my eyes out when he made this video for us @ryan.trainor (sic)''

The 'Spy Kids' actor also took to his own account to gush over the 23-year-old musician, as he posted a video of the beauty warming up her vocals whilst having her makeup done before a show, and dubbed her as his ''whole world''.

Daryl, 25, wrote: ''Took this video at the beginning of your tour.

''From the moment I met you I was mesmerized by everything you said and everything you do.

''You are the greatest person I know, and I'm so lucky to call you my best friend. I will love you forever and for always. You are my whole world.

''Thank you for the most amazing year.

''Happy Anniversary @meghan_trainor (sic)''

It comes after Meghan recently gushed that Daryl had taken the time to learn sign language for her when she was left unable to speak after undergoing surgery to repair a haemorrhaged vocal chord.

She said: ''The real trooper was my boyfriend because he learned sign language for me. I would spell out words for him. He just stuck with me through it. He was great ... He's better than whatever I wished for.''