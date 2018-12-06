Meghan Trainor credits Carson Daly with helping her overcome her anxiety.

The 24-year-old singer struggled to talk about her mental health until the television host, 45, opened up about his own battle with generalised anxiety disorder (GAD) in an episode of the 'Today' show in March this year, and she now credits Carson with ''saving'' her.

Speaking to Euphoria magazine, the 'No' hitmaker said: ''I couldn't explain it to my own parents - like, they didn't understand when I was like 'My head's on fire, my back feels like someone has a flame to it' or 'I have nausea and I don't know why' and it was just because my adrenals were all messed up. Hearing Carson Daly explain exactly how I felt was better than a doctor; it was like 'Oh, a regular human being who is in the industry feels like I do' and I told him 'You don't know how much that saved me.'''

Earlier this year, the 'Voice' host - who has children Jackson, nine, Etta, six, and London, four, with his wife Siri Pinter - revealed he has battled with anxiety since he was a young child as he always used to ''worry'', and has admitted his panic attacks can sometimes be so bad he ''feels like [he's] dying''.

He said: ''I was a worrywart kid. I was always worrying. My father died when I was five. I had an ulcer when I was in high school. I've been nervous my whole life.

''At times I feel like there's a saber-tooth tiger right here and it's going to kill me, attack me and bite my head off. I'm scared as if that's really happening. You feel like you're dying.''

Carson now sees a therapist to help him deal with his condition, and says he's been greatly helped by ''muscle retention relaxation''.

He added: ''I opted for a cognitive therapist, somebody who teaches you about anxiety, the model of it, and offers you tools on how to kind of work through it. Muscle retention relaxation really helps me.''