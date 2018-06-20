Meghan Trainor has announced the release date of her new album.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal that her third studio LP 'Treat Myself' will be dropping on August 31.

In a post accompanied with a snippet of one of her new songs, she announced: ''Treat yourself with #TREATMYSELF AVAILABLE AUGUST 31st PRE-ORDER TOMORROW JUNE 20th ps this song is called #alltheways [sic]''

The album is said to be a family affair with appearances from her loved ones including fiancé Daryl Sabara who proposed to the singer in December.

In an interview with 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I've been in the studio every day with my family. My entire family sings on every song and Daryl sings on every song, and my father plays the piano and organs on one song.''

The 'Me Too' hitmaker also explained how she drew inspiration from her current love life into the songs featured on her album.

She revealed: ''It's really special. It's obviously me being in love and happy, and reminding myself to choose happiness and love myself.''

The singer/songwriter - who won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2016 - confessed that in the past she'd felt plagued by her hit song 'All About That Bass' which propelled her to fame in 2014.

She said: ''I was the 'Bass' girl for a long time and I would introduce myself as, 'Hi, I sing 'All About That Bass,' you don't know me, my name's Meghan Trainor.' ''

Meghan can currently be seen mentoring new artists on US talent show, 'The Four' alongside P. Diddy and DJ Khaled.