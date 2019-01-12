Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara celebrated their marriage with a ''familymoon''.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker and the 'Spy Kids' actor tied the knot last month and took their family with them to Bora Bora as they reminisced about their wedding.

Alongside a pink heart emoji, she wrote: ''Best honeymoon/familymoon ever ... [Photo] taken by my HUSBAND (sic)''

Whilst Daryl posted on his own Instagram account: ''Best honeymoon/familymoon all because of my wife/love of my life (sic)''

Meghan tied the knot with Daryl in an intimate wedding in their back garden in Los Angeles on December 22, Meghan's 25th birthday.

She said: ''It's the beginning of an awesome, whole new life. I got way more than I ever wished for.''

Whilst Daryl added: ''I'm the luckiest guy in the world.''

The couple are looking forward to being able to call each other husband and wife as they start their life together.

Asked what they're most excited about, Meghan shared: ''Just rockin' them rings! I'm really excited to say 'hubby' and 'husband.'''

Whilst Daryl added: ''I'm no longer the 'future hubby' - I get to just be the hubby, which I'm excited about!''

A year after they got together, Daryl proposed to Meghan in Palm Springs, and Meghan recently admitted she has never loved ''any other human'' as much as she loves Daryl.

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker told BANG Showbiz: ''It's that cheesy line of 'You know when you know' and that's so real because I've never had anything like this with any other human - I've never not got sick of someone. I've been with him literally every day and I'm not sick of him, and I miss him when he's not in my visual sight, it's gross.''