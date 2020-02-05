Meghan Trainor was admitted to hospital amid her panic disorder diagnosis.

The 26-year-old singer was diagnosed with panic disorder after she underwent two operations to fix damage to her vocal cords in 2015 and again in 2017.

Following her second surgery, Meghan worried she would never be able to sing again, and her stress spiralled into a series of recurrent panic attacks.

She told People magazine: ''I was working really hard, and I kept having to cancel tours [to undergo vocal cord surgeries]. I was like, 'This is all I have, this is my life - if I can't sing, I can't work.'

''It turned into a lot of sleepless nights and a lot of scary panic. I went to the emergency room a couple of times because I thought my throat was closing from an allergic reaction, and the doctor was like, 'This is a panic attack.' ''

Since her diagnosis, the 'Wave' hitmaker has worked hard to kick her anxiety and hasn't had an attack for several years.

She continued: ''My doctors diagnosed me with panic disorder. They were like, 'Your chemicals are way imbalanced - we have to get you back to normal.'

''I met a psychologist who gave me medicine; I had therapists; I worked out; I got acupuncture. Now it's been a couple years, and I haven't had a panic attack in so long I feel like I conquered it. I kicked some a**.''

However, Meghan - who married 'Spy Kids' star Daryl Sabara in 2018 - still works hard to take care of her mind by reminding herself of how special she is.

She added: ''My therapist blew my mind with this. If you go through a really hard patch of anxiety, and you get out of it, you should reward yourself. So my big thing that I'm working on in life right now is treating myself and being good to myself because it's a very hard thing to do -including taking care of my health and even how I talk about myself.

''My husband will catch me being like, 'I'm huge today' or 'I feel so ugly,' and he'll be like, 'Hey, tell yourself you're pretty. You're beautiful - remind yourself.' ''