Meghan Markle's makeup artist wasn't sure what to call her after her marriage to Prince Harry.

Daniel Martin has been behind the former 'Suits' actress's minimal makeup looks for years and was chosen by his good friend to create her wedding look for their ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

But the expert says he wasn't sure what to refer to Meghan - who was anointed the Duchess of Sussex after joining the British Royal Family - because he didn't want to be ''disrespectful'', but Meghan quickly put his concerns to rest by assuring him she'll ''always be Meg''.

He said: ''I asked her that. 'Do I bow to you? I don't want to disrespect you, but I've known you for almost 10 years. What's up?' She started laughing and she said, 'I'm always going to be Meg.'''

He added: ''But next time I see them I will be respectful and know my protocol. But Meg is always going to be Meg, that's how it is!''

The beauty expert said Meghan, 36, was ''in good spirits'' the morning of the wedding and he wanted to create a relaxed atmosphere whilst she was getting her makeup done by putting on ''1950s, chilled music'' on Spotify.

He told People: ''She didn't seem nervous. She was very cool, she was regular Meghan, I think we were nervous, but we didn't want to make her nervous so it was very chilled. Of course, brides have nerves, but if we didn't put so much expectation on it, it wouldn't have made her nervous. It was very even, very easy.''

And Daniel shared how thankful he was to Meghan for letting him ''be a part of history'' by posting a picture of his newly married friend on Instagram.

He wrote: ''My dearest Meghan, Thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing me to be a part of such a memorable day, not only in your life, but in history. It was just like old times playing dress up and I'm looking forward to our next play dates together. Cheers to love my friend!!! [sic]''