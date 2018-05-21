Meghan Markle once struggled to get ''big designers'' to dress her for events.

The 36-year-old former actress left the world stunned as she shone in a floor-length white silk gown designed by Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director of French fashion house Givenchy, for her wedding ceremony to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle - and after their engagement last year, she became a global style icon stepping out in a range of British and American designers for her public appearances with the British royal.

However, it wasn't always easy for the newly anointed Duchess of Sussex to be dressed by designers and stylist Juliet Angus claims she was snubbed by many fashionistas who didn't think she was famous enough to wear their clothing on a 'Suits' press trip in London, but says they made a ''huge mistake'' as she is now dubbed one of the most fashionable women in the world.

Posting a picture of the happy couple to Instagram, she wrote: ''Hollywood glamour, I remember five years ago trying to help my friend, who at the time was her stylist and no big designers wanted to loan to a #meghanmarkle for her London press trip. Well done, you won't have that problem anymore. Big mistake, HUGE! [sic]''

She later told People: ''(I was) simply mentioning a personal experience of how hard [it] was to get British designers she wanted to wear on her London press trip to loan to her.''

Meghan worked with a small, LA based jewelry brand Zofia Day on a custom made bracelet - dubbed the 'Kensington' bracelet and is made from 14 karat solid gold - to gift to her friends Benita Litt and Jessica Mulroney as well as Meghan's new sister in law, Duchess Catherine, to mark the big day.