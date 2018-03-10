Meghan Markle has reportedly turned to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to ease her pre-wedding nerves.

The former 'Suits' actress is set to marry Prince Harry at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, and Meghan is being helped along the way by Camilla, who was similarly generous with her time with the Duchess of Cambridge prior to her marriage to Prince William in 2011.

Meghan, 36, recently had lunch with Camilla at Clarence House at the request of the Duchess, who has been eager to help the brunette beauty come to terms with the demands of becoming royalty.

The American star jumped at the chance to lunch with Camilla, according to the Daily Mail newspaper, which says the Duchess has guided Meghan through the first few months of her new life.

Both women are divorcees and Meghan reportedly admires the Duchess for the way in which she's managed to change the public's perception of her over the years.

Meanwhile, Meghan is currently busy preparing for her wedding day.

And the actress is apparently intending to invite some of her celebrity pals, including Priyanka Chopra, some of her former 'Suits' co-stars and tennis ace Serena Williams, to her big day in Windsor.

It's been confirmed, too, that as many as 2,640 members of public will be invited to the wedding, including 1,200 people from ''every corner of the United Kingdom'' who will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices.

In a statement, Kensington Palace previously said: ''The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.''