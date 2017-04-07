Meghan Markle has shut down her website.

The 'Suits' actress - who started dating Prince Harry last year - set up her lifestyle blog, The Tig, in 2014, but has decided after ''three beautiful years'', that it is time to close it down.

She wrote in her final post: ''After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being 'the change you wish to see in the world.' Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough. Thank you for everything (sic).''

She added on Instagram: ''Thank you to all the supporters of The Tig! From followers to contributors, you have become friends. It is YOU who have made this Tig community so special. And even though I haven't met most of you, for three years I've seen your faces and read your comments and hugged you from afar. (Domi, Em, Hannah, Sol, Iris, Doris, Jessy, Simone, Cassy....and so many more! I will always be grateful for your support). Go to @thetigofficial or thetig.com to see our official send-off. Sending all the love xx MM #TigFarewell (sic).''

It was recently reported that Harry, 32, and Canada-based Meghan, 35, are planning to move in together in London soon as she believes a move to the English capital will be ''inevitable'' so that Harry can continue his royal duties.

An insider said: ''They're trying to spend as much time together as possible as Meg has filming commitments over the spring and summer. But she feels that a move to London is inevitable as their relationship becomes more serious.''