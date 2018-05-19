Meghan Markle's wedding ring is made from gold given to her by Queen Elizabeth.

The 36-year-old actress is set to tie the knot with Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, on Saturday (19.05.18) afternoon where she'll be given her wedding band - which signifies unity - created by Cleave and Company.

Kensington Palace released a statement just hours before the couple exchange vows, saying: ''Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have chosen Cleave and Company to make their Wedding rings. Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen.''

Prince Harry, 33, on the other hand, will wear a platinum band with a ''textured finish'' and both jewels will be cared for by his best man Prince William - his older brother - until they get into the chapel and are officially declared husband and wife.

The statement explained: ''Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop.

''The rings will be carried to St George's Chapel on the day of the Wedding by The Duke of Cambridge, in his capacity as Best Man.''

Harry's decision to wear a wedding band goes against royal tradition as William, 35, decided not to have a ring when he married Duchess Catherine in 2011.

The Palace said at the time that there would only be ''one ring in accordance with the couple's wishes'' and the prince still doesn't wear a wedding band today.

Harry's grandfather Prince Philip also decided against the piece of jewellery when he married Queen Elizabeth in 1947, whereas his father Prince Charles wore a ring after both his marriages to the late Princess Diana and Duchess Camilla.