Meghan Markle wore a gown created by British designer, Clare Waight Keller for her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday (19.05.18).

The 36-year-old former actress chose Ms Waight Keller, who last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy, to design the stunning garment for her big day.

The stunning gown featured three quarter length sleeves and a bateau neck and was accompanied by a beautiful veil representing the Commonwealth.

The veil is five meters long and made from silk tulle with a trim of hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza.

A statement from Kensington Palace said: ''Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition.''

Meghan also wore a diamond tiara, on loan from Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Kensington Palace added: ''The veil is held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Ms. Markle by The Queen. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entre brooch dating from 1893.''

She opted for earrings and a bracelet made by Cartier along with Givenchy shoes.

Meghan worked closely with Ms Waight Keller on the dress design, which she began creating earlier this year.

The palace said: ''After meeting Ms. Waight Keller in early 2018, Ms. Markle chose to work with her for her timeless and elegant aesthetic, impeccable tailoring, and relaxed demeanour. Ms. Markle also wanted to highlight the success of a leading British talent who has now served as the creative head of three globally influential fashion houses - Pringle of Scotland, Chloé, and now Givenchy.

''Ms. Markle and Ms. Waight Keller worked closely together on the design. The dress epitomises a timeless minimal elegance referencing the codes of the iconic House of Givenchy and showcasing the expert craftsmanship of its world-renowned Parisian couture atelier founded in 1952.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry wore the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals, as did his brother and best man Prince William.

A statement released by Kensington Palace before the ceremony, said: ''Both Prince Harry and The Duke of Cambridge will wear the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

''Her Majesty The Queen gave her permission for Prince Harry to get married in his uniform.

''Both uniforms were tailored at Dege & Skinner on Savile Row.''

The groom handpicked flowers for his bride's bouquet from their private garden at Kensington Palace to add to the bridal bouquet designed by florist Philippa Craddock.

Meghan's hair was styled by Serge Normant, while her friend and make-up artist Daniel Martin was in charge of her make-up.

Clare Waight Keller designed the bridesmaids' dresses in the Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier in Paris, while the four pageboys wore miniature versions of the Blues and Royals frockcoat.