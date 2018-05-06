Meghan Markle's mother is reportedly set to do a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The former 'Suits' actress' mum Doria Ragland was reportedly spotted leaving the chat show host's home in California last week after the pair spent the afternoon brainstorming ideas for their impending interview on the long-running talk show.

It's believed Doria will address the racial abuse Meghan suffered after it was announced that she was dating, and subsequently, engaged to Prince Harry.

A source told the Mirror Online: ''Oprah and Doria spent a long time chatting and they got on really well. The most important and significant issue they spoke about was race and how badly some people had reacted to Meghan and Harry. What happened to Meghan and Harry was disgusting and they and all of their families were horrified. It's an issue close to both Doria and Oprah, who have both suffered racism.''

However, the interview will need to be approved by the 36-year-old actress, her soon-to-be husband and Buckingham Palace before anything is recorded.

Prince Harry, 33, released a statement back in 2016 when his relationship with Meghan became public knowledge condemning the abuse she was receiving.

He said via a spokesperson at the time: ''His girlfriend has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some has been very public - the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web comments.''

The couple - who have been dating since the beginning of 2016 - are set to tie the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, Windsor, on May 19.