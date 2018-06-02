Meghan Markle's mother's favourite part of the royal wedding was meeting Queen Elizabeth.

Doria Ragland has reportedly told friends that, aside from seeing her daughter marry Prince Harry, she loved meeting the British monarch.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''Doria is saying the biggest highlight of the wedding, of course after watching her daughter say 'I do' to the man she loves, was meeting the queen. It would have been extremely intimidating for anyone, but Meghan and Harry really did a marvellous job of preparing her with what to expect.''

Meanwhile, Meghan's make-up artist Daniel Martin previously revealed the Duchess of Sussex ''gets her strength'' from her mother Doria.

He shared: ''Meghan draws a lot of strength from her mother. Doria is classy, chic and confident, but not unapproachable. I definitely feel Meghan gets a lot of that from her mother.''

After it was revealed that Meghan's father Thomas Markle had to miss the couple's wedding because he had to undergo emergency surgery, it was thought that Doria would walk Meghan down the aisle but the honour ended up being handed to Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles.

A personal statement from Meghan released at the time read: ''Sadly, my father will not be attending the wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

''I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.''

Whilst a further statement from Kensington Palace added: ''Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.''